Barcelona midfielder will look for an exit this summer

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu is already preparing for an exit this summer, less than 12 months after returning to the club he came through at. The 32-year-old veteran has struggled for game time since September, and his departure looks likely.

Romeu returned to the Blaugrana in the summer from Girona, but lost his spot in the team early on in the season having started well, and has struggled for form since. Meanwhile Girona Sporting Director Quique Carcel has consistently mentioned that they would be happy to have him back this summer, after a €3.4m move took him to the coast.

🚨 JUST IN: Marcos Alonso is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/zgBXObJImd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 1, 2024

Matteo Moretto has explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Romeu understands that Barcelona will look for another pivot this summer, and as such, is preparing to evaluate his own options.

It looks as if it will be a short stay for Romeu back in the Catalan capital. Signed as a stopgap solution to the departure of Sergio Busquets, Romeu was always given an enormous task, and would have required a similarly functioning operating system like that of Girona in order to have success, and injuries have meant that for much of the season, Barcelona have been working things out as they go.