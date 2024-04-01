Barcelona drop out of race for PSG and Chelsea target 16-year-old Estevao Willian

Barcelona will no longer pursue Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian, also nicknamed ‘Messinho’, as per the latest in Catalonia. The next big talent to emerge out of Palmeiras’ ranks following Endrick Felipe, the Blaugrana no longer feel they need him.

Their interest in Estevao has been ongoing for more than a year, but with the emergence of Lamine Yamal, Sport say that they are ending their interest in the 16-year-old. The fact they are the same age and play in the same area of the pitch means it makes little sense for the Blaugrana to have both amongst their ranks, with one’s development likely to get in the way of the other.

🚨 The club is happy with Raphinha's recent performances, the player has always expressed his desire to stay at the club. Now selling him would require a substantial offer. @MCTorresA 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Mom3lJufhk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2024

A factor that is not mentioned as the main one, but no doubt plays its part, is the fact that Palmeiras are demanding his €60m release clause from any suitors, with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also linked. Messinho has already expressed publicly his desire to play for Barcelona, but the Blaugrana will not spend that money on him.

Meanwhile they will try to put in place the infrastructure for Lamine Yamal to thrive, as they did with Lionel Messi during his breakthrough. At the time the likes of Ronaldinho, Deco, Sylvinho and Edmilson took Messi under their wing, and Pau Cubarsi looks set to be part of that structure around him.