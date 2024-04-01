Barcelona could change contract decision based on recent performances

Barcelona could be open to changing their mind about the future of captain Sergi Roberto this summer. The 32-year-old has battled fitness problems in recent seasons, but having finally gotten fit, has made some crucial contributions this season.

It had been taken as a given that Roberto would be let go at the end of the season, with his contract due to expire in the summer. The La Masia product had agreed to take a major pay cut in order to stay at the club, earning ‘like an academy graduate’ in his own words.

🚨 Sergi Roberto has responded to Xavi's trust, and could be a starter against PSG depending on how Frenkie de Jong's recovery goes. @ferrancorreas pic.twitter.com/hubOd1ZuDT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 1, 2024

Now Relevo say that Barcelona could be open to extending his contract next season. Roberto is prioritising remaining at the club on the same terms as he is currently on, which will presumably work in his favour, and a meeting between the club and his agents will take place in the short-term future to make a definitive call on his future.

Roberto put in a match-winning performance against Almeria earlier this season, and earned the Blaugrana a point away against Granada. More recently he was crucial against Atletico Madrid and Napoli, setting up Robert Lewandowski to seal the latter tie with Barcelona’s third goal in the Round of 16.