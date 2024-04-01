Atletico Madrid links to Serie A defender debunked – Manchester United not interested either

Bologna are enjoying an excellent season under Thiago Motta, and it is no surprise that in addition to their coach, the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and others are being looked at by the big sides as a result. However defender Jhon Lucumi may have to wait for a move if he wants one.

The 25-year-old Colombian central defender has been a regular feature at the back for Motta, playing in all but four of the games he has been available for in Serie A this season. In recent weeks he has also been linked to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

🚨🇪🇸 Inter Milan is convinced by Mario Hermoso and they would be ready to offer him a 4-year contract with a salary worth €5m per year. [@Gazzetta_it via @Inter_Xtra] pic.twitter.com/t2elweclJA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 31, 2024

However Matteo Moretto has informed Football España that fans should not expect Lucumi to appear at either the Metropolitano or Old Trafford next season, as neither are planning a move for him currently.

Both are likely to bring in defenders this summer though. Atletico are hoping to improve defensively next season, and Mario Hermoso is out of contract this summer, while United are likely to bid farewell to Raphael Varane this summer too. Juventus’ Bremer and Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini have both been scouted by the Red Devils, while Robin Le Normand and Facundo Medina have surfaced as options for Atletico.