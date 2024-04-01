Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have agreement in place to sign Barcelona player this summer

Atletico Madrid, like Barcelona, have made a habit of signing free agents in recent years, and Los Colchoneros are set to pick up one of the free additions for the Blaugrana two seasons later. Left-back Marcos Alonso reportedly has a deal in place to join Atletico, as per the latest coming out of the Spanish capital.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the decision had been taken not to renew Alonso’s contract this summer, and that he will leave on a free. Equally, captain Sergi Roberto could be on his way out too, although that decision is not definitive as is the case with Alonso.

The 33-year-old former Chelsea defender has an agreement in place to sign for Atletico, as per Cadena SER. While they say the agreement is not final, and the situation could change depending on what other offers come up, or other opportunities come up, for both parties, the terms have been agreed for a contract.

Alonso contributed as a rotational option last season, often playing in central defence, and was supposed to be their back-up left-back to Alejandro Balde this season, but an injury that required surgery and ruled him out for in excess of three months has seen the veteran defender feature infrequently this season. So far he has just 7 appearances all season, amounting to 299 minutes, with his last appearance coming in early November.

