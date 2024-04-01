Atletico Madrid defensive star returns ahead of Villarreal clash

Atletico Madrid host Villareal in a key La Liga clash on the road in on April 1 in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos are currently looking to bolster their hopes of a strong end to the campaign ahead of vital few weeks of fixtures.

As the race for UEFA Champions League qualification becomes more complex, the battle to ensure a top finish is more important.

Following a weekend of results which have stepped up the pressure on Atletico Madrid, the option to increase pressure within domestic league remains as an option.

Fourth place the key objective for Atletico Madrid this season, and they will be in Monday night action at home to Villarreal, and buoyed by the return of defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

The latest reports from Marca indicate Gimenez is ready to face Villarreal, despite his recent injury issues, and will start the Yellow Submarine.

Victory for Atletico Madrid tonight would lift them back above Atletico Club in the race for a top four placing at the of the campaign.