Atletico Madrid defensive transfer plans revealed: priority defender and three exits

Atletico Madrid are seemingly intent on reshaping their defence in the summer transfer window, but it is unlikely to be a move that will involve huge spending. As much as additions, it will be a trimming of their squad.

Los Colchoneros have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso for the veteran full-back to join in the summer, although the deal is not sealed. Like Cesar Azpilicueta, his former Chelsea teammate, Alonso is considered a useful oppportunity in the transfer market, and a chance to add experience.

Valencia central defender Cristhian Mosquera is considered the priority, as Cadena SER, and their main objective to improve their defence. At just 19 and enjoying a breakout season at Mestalla, he is considered a long-term option to start at the back.

Going in the other direction, veteran Stefan Savic could be on his way out this summer, and Mario Hermoso looks unlikely to sign a new deal, with interest from Serie A, Saudi Arabia and England arriving at his door. Meanwhile Caglar Soyuncu could be sold to Fenerbahce in the summer, with all three parties interested in the deal, if the Turkish side can get to the right price.

Los Rojiblancos will have to bank on Valencia being willing to negotiate a reasonable price for Mosquera. His contract was recently extended with a release clause of €70-80m, but Valencia have a habit of negotiating exits for their better players in the summer, and it could depend on whether Mosquera attracts interest or better offers from other teams.