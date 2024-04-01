18-year-old starlet wanted by PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea already convinced of destination

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘determined’ to capture teen central defender Leny Yoro this summer, and it appears they have the advantage over their competitors. Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also looking into his signing.

The 18-year-old is out contract in 2025 with Lille, and it looks as if he will be leaving this summer, as Les Dogues look to at least get some form of income from a transfer. According to Marca, Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of Real Madrid are convinced that he could be a starter for Los Blancos for the next 15 years, and there are no doubts over his ability to make it at the club.

Perhaps more importantly, Yoro is reportedly convinced that his ‘destiny lies at the Santiago Bernabeu’. Los Blancos have a habit of snaring the top young talents ahead of the other top teams in Europe, as they have demonstrated with Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe.

The obvious issue, and it is described as an outstanding issue, is to work out how Yoro fits into Real Madrid this summer if he were to arrive. Already Real Madrid have four central defenders in Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba, and one of them would have to accept a majorly reduced role. Captain Nacho seems the most likely, and he is out of contract this summer, but is reportedly on track to be offered a renewal.