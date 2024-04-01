17-year-old Barcelona starlet already acting as mentor figure for teammate

The rise of 17-year-old central defender Pau Cubarsi has amazed the majority of the footballing world, becoming a starter for Barcelona in the space of three months after making his debut at the start of the year. It’s not just his performance on the pitch that has been impressive though.

Cubarsi’s maturity has been one of the most surprising parts of his game since coming onto the scene, and that is the case off the pitch too. From the quiet village of Estanyol, with a population of around 200 people, according to Relevo his parents have reportedly asked the neighbours to avoid speaking to the press about him.

🚨 Pau Cubarsí is chaining eight consecutive starts and this shows that despite his age of just 17, he's already a leader in Barcelona's defense. @RogerTorello pic.twitter.com/o8wNDVyYeO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 1, 2024

The same source report that Cubarsi has been acting as a mentor figure for Lamine Yamal, his 16-year-old teammate. The two roomed together on their most recent excursion with the Spanish national team, and Cubarsi helps him to keep his feet on the ground, having exploded onto the scene. They also say that Cubarsi has always stood out as captain material.

It is early in Cubarsi’s career, and as a defender, no doubt the criticism will be more ferocious whenever he does go through a dip in form. However there is little doubt that the majority who have dealt with him in close quarters see him as a prospect to start at Barcelona long-term too.

