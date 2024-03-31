Real Madrid are aiming to boost their La Liga title charge this weekend with a vital win at home to Athletic Club.

Los Blancos are pushing to extend their title advantage over El Clasico Barcelona as the Basque side head to the Spanish capital.

Despite the pressure on the home side, Real Madrid have stormed into the lead on home soil, as Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes slammed home.

The hosts dominated from the off and Rodrygo’s individual effort provided a perfect start for Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

RODRYGO!! 😱😱 An unbelievable run and strike to give Real Madrid an early lead 😍 pic.twitter.com/XdYmkgQVuT — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 31, 2024

Victory for Real Madrid would ensure they can push on the title charge in the coming weeks and re-establish their eight point lead at the top of the table.

Real Madrid are not in action next weekend, due to the Copa del Rey final, and they will return to action in their UEFA Champions League quarter final with Manchester City on April 9.