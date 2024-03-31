Turkish giants tempt Sevilla star with three-year contract offer

Sevilla are likely to have busy summer transfer window, after what has been another very poor season for the Andalusian giants. New signings will be needed to breath some new life into the first team squad, currently managed by Quique Sanchez Flores, but in order for players to come in, significant sales and departures will be a necessity.

One player that looks on course to leave is Oliver Torres. The 29-year-old has been a regular starter since Quique took the reins in December, but with his contract running out at the end of the season, and no talks with Sevilla on the horizon, it does look like he could be one that departs.

As per Diario AS, Torres is attracting strong interest in Turkey. Besiktas previously enquired about signing in during the winter, and now Trabzonspor have offered him a pre-contract, which could keep him at the Super Lig side for three seasons.

Torres is in no rush to decide his future, and Sevilla could send an offer his way over the coming weeks. For now, the situation is open.