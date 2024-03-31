Sevilla star Marcos Alonso and manager Quique Sanchez Flores racially abused during Getafe victory

It was another dark day for Spanish football on Saturday, with three separate cases of racial abuse being reported. Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper Sheikh Sarr was subjected to it by a section of Sestao supporters during their First Federation clash in the evening, and before that, Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna and head coach Quique Sanchez Flores were also victims during the match against Getafe, which Los Nervionenses won 1-0.

Acuna was called a “monkey” by a number of Getafe supporters inside the Coliseum, which caused the match to be temporarily stopped by referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva, who reported the incident in his report, as per MD. Quique was also abused, which he revealed in his post-match press conference (via Diario AS).

“I’m proud of every pore of my body and my veins that I’m a gypsy. It’s another thing if they do it in a racist way. What happens is that part of the public believes that they can go to the stadiums to say what they want and when they want, and we are workers who must be respected. I find it abhorrent that they say things that come out of any space of coexistence.”

Sevilla have condemned both incidents, and the likelihood is that officials from La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation will now open investigations into another shocking matter.