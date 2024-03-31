Referee claims racially abused player tried to attack him, possible eight-match ban incoming

Saturday was another dark day for Spanish football, with racist insults being reported on three separate occasions. Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna, and his manager Quique Sanchez Flores, were abused by a section of Getafe supporters during their La Liga match, and in the First Federation, Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper Cheikh Sarr was also subjected to racism from a number of Sestao River fans.

Sarr was seen in a physical altercation with Sestao supporters, after he angrily confronted them following the racist abuse – he was subsequently sent off by referee Francisco Garcia Riesgo. Rayo Majadahonda captain Jorge Casado revealed the extent of the abuse to El Larguero (via Diario AS).

“(They called him) f****** f****** n*****, and they yelled monkey noises at him. I’ve seen Cheick in the stands, and I knew that he was there because of that.”

As per the referee’s report of the match, which has been picked up by Relevo, Garcia Riesgo claims that Sarr tried to attack him after the red card was shown, although he was held back by his Rayo Majadahonda teammates.

“In the 84th minute, the player Cheikh Kane Sarr (13) was sent off for the following reason: After the home team scored a goal, he jumped the perimeter fence of the pitch, leaving the field of play in the area behind the goal where he was, to occur in a violent manner against one of the spectators present there, without being able to determine what the spectators located in that area said against that player.

“In that stand was a group of spectators of the home team, which I identified by their chants and the clothes they wore. Once he was in the stands, the player grabbed one of the spectators there violently, having to be separated by his teammates and the spectators present. Once I was sent off, the player acted violently against me, with the clear intention of attacking me, and he had to be kept away by his teammates present on the pitch, before finally leaving.”

The report notes that Sarr, despite being the victim is this case, could face an eight-match ban – four games for the initial red card, and four more for attempting to go for the referee.