Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies becomes “tense” due to Bayern Munich insistence

Real Madrid have a big summer in store. A deal for Kylian Mbappe is edging closer, with the Paris Saint-Germain star expected to join Endrick Felipe at the Santiago Bernabeu for next season and beyond. Alphonso Davies could also be on his way to the Spanish capital, with Los Blancos very keen to secure his signature.

They are on course to do so, with personal terms practically agreed between Real Madrid and Davies. However, the situation does remain open, with Bayern Munich desperate to tie the Canadian defender down to a new contract. So far, their efforts have been in vain.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the matter to The Daily Briefing. He has revealed that Bayern and Davies are clashing in their approach to negotiations, while Real Madrid continue to monitor things from afar.

“The situation with Bayern is tense. Davies doesn’t want to decide now and he wants to know who’ll be the new manager, while Bayern want him to reply to their proposal as soon as possible.

“It’s difficult for Bayern and Davies to agree on new deal, according to my sources; but it’s not over yet as there’s no formal communication. Real Madrid are just there waiting, but they won’t pay rumoured €60-70m for a player who’s under contract for one more year. It has to be a fair price.”

Real Madrid are primed to make their move for Davies, although they are prepared to wait until the summer of 2025 – when his Bayern contract expires – in order to get him. They firmly believe that they hold all of the cards.

Image by ANP via Getty Images