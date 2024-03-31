Real Madrid starlet will not be loaned out despite strong competition for minutes

Real Madrid may have one of the fiercest battles for minutes in the world next season when it comes to their attacking options. In addition to the front three of Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe has been strongly linked with a move, while Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Joselu Mato compete for the scraps beyond them. And that is before Brazil international Endrick Felipe completes his move too.

The 17-year-old scored on European soil for the first time last week, notching both against England and Spain for the Selecao, and looked worthy of the hype that has been following him. However it would be reasonable to doubt how much game time he is likely to get next season, given that competition, with Joselu Mato likely to return too. However Matteo Moretto has explained that Endrick will not be leaving on loan after arriving.

The same has not been confirmed for Arda Guler. The 19-year-old Turkish talent has shown glimpses of his quality in recent weeks, but still looks to be on the outside looking in regarding his game time. It appears as if Endrick will leapfrog him in the pecking order once again.