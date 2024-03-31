Real Madrid stretch La Liga title with Athletic Club win

Real Madrid have secured their goal of moving ahead in the La Liga title challenge with a 2-0 home win over Athletic Club.

Los Blancos have confirmed their place at the top the La Liga standings at the end of the weekend standings with a key win in Madrid.

The title race is expected to receive more twists and turns in weeks ahead as Real Madrid are currently the front runners but the situation remains unsolved at the top of the table.

With the campaign yet to be completed by of their title challengers, Real Madrid still have work to do in the weeks ahead.

A 2-0 victory at home to Athletic Club ensured a vital win for Los Blancos to boost their chances of a league title win in April.

Alongside their UEFA Champions League clash with City, Real Madrid are hoping to complete a key trophy double over Manchester City in the final weeks of the campaign.