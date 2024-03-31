Real Madrid closing in on key contract agreement with 25-year-old starter

This season has seen Andriy Lunin definitely announce himself at Real Madrid. The 25-year-old had struggled for prominence since arriving in 2018 – he had been Thibaut Courtois’ understudy for the last few seasons, but with the Belgian missing the entirety of the current campaign, he has stamped his authority.

Lunin has been undisputed number one since December. Kepa Arrizabalaga joined to replace Courtois last summer, but he has been reduced to the bench for several months, with Lunin playing at a very high level.

Despite his current status as first-choice keeper, Lunin’s future at Real Madrid has been questionable. His contract ends in 2025, and recent reports have suggested that he could look to join another club in the summer, with regular football not guaranteed next season when Courtois returns.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Real Madrid are closing in on a renewal agreement with Lunin.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are now confident to reach final agreement with Andriy Lunin over new deal. Real want Lunin to stay and be part of their project, even if they wait for Courtois as n1 GK again from next season. Contract proposal, ready as revealed two weeks ago. — Fabrizio Romano

It is great news for Real Madrid if they can tie down Lunin. He is certainly capable of ousting Courtois on a permanent basis, as he did with Kepa earlier this season. More than anything, he can be the Belgian’s long-term successor.