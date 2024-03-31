Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Athletic Club: Jude Bellingham back, Eder Militao not risked

Real Madrid are aiming to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga table on Sunday, when they host Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu. It won’t be easy for Los Blancos, with the visitors having been in excellent form over the last few months, a run which has seen them enter the top four.

The big news for Real Madrid going into this one is the return of Eder Militao, which was confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday. The Brazilian defender has been out since August with an ACL injury, but he is now ready for the season run-in. However, Marca do not expect Militao to start. Instead, they believe that Aurelien Tchouameni will partner Antonio Rudiger in the centre of defence.

Jude Bellingham is back from suspension, and he will start again, replacing Vinicius Junior, who is suspended himself for this one. That is expected to be the only change made by Ancelotti from the victory over Osasuna two weeks ago.

Athletic have a dismal record at the Bernabeu, where they have not won since 2005. Their chances of ending that run won’t be helped by the unavailability of Nico Williams either, as he misses out with a leg injury. Alex Berenguer will replace him, while the report also expects Julen Agirrezabala to start in place of regular goalkeeper Unai Simon – perhaps with next weekend’s Copa del Rey final in mind.

It should be a compelling 90 minutes in Madrid. There is no doubt that Real Madrid are favourites, and they should – in reality – win this one, but don’t discount Athletic Club, despite the fact that their away form is nowhere near as good as their record at San Mames.