Pep Guardiola frustrated by Real Madrid rest period

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted his frustration over rest periods ahead of facing Real Madrid.

Guardiola is aiming to secure a potential ‘double treble’ in the coming weeks as City look to match their incredible achievement from 2023.

City secured a first ever UEFA Champions League title, alongside their success in the Premier League and FA Cup, as Guardiola finally secured a European trophy in Manchester.

As part of their push to retain a Champions League title, City are locked in a Champions League battle, but Guardiola is concerned over facing Real Madrid in the quarter finals.

“We play Aston Villa at 20:15 midweek, then again at 12:30 against Crystal Palace on Saturday! Then we go to Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid has nine days to prepare, nine days,” he said following the City draw.

Guardiola’s comments point at the disparity between the schedules of City and Real Madrid in the coming weeks with the latter not in domestic action next weekend due to the Copa del Rey final and then taking on Real Madrid.