Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Khephren Thuram, Hector Fort and Real Betis in talks with left-back

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Barcelona talks with young defender Hector Fort

From the sources I have consulted, I don’t have confirmation of an offer of €35m for Hector Fort. There is a negotiation underway between Barcelona and Fort, and they are discussing what kind of role Fort will have next season and what the plan is for him going forward.

Those are some of the details that are being debated. That said, things are not advanced currently, and there will be several more meetings before any deal is done. But there is a willingness from both sides to get a deal done.

Barcelona and Milan reportedly interested in Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram has changed agency recently to go with the same one that manages his brother, Marcus Thuram at Inter Milan. So I’d be wary of concrete news coming out just now, as they have not yet started conversations. He is ready to try a new experience though, and one that is outside of Ligue 1. There’s nothing solid regarding where that might be though.

Free agent left-back being courted by various Spanish clubs

Regarding Sergi Cardona, he will not renew with Las Palmas, and has been in talks with various teams. Real Betis are very interested, and following him closely, they have met with his agents, but it’s not yet advanced.

I’m aware that they have spoken with other clubs too, clubs within Spain too, and his representation are testing the market outside of Spain as well. There are Serie A sides that have enquired about him. With Barcelona, I don’t have confirmation of their interest.