Inter Milan join race to sign Atletico Madrid star as summer departure edges ever closer

At this stage, it seems almost certain that Mario Hermoso will leave Atletico Madrid in the summer. The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and so far, negotiations over a renewal have been fruitless – with the expectation that this will continue to be the case going forward.

As a result of Hermoso’s expected availability as a free agent, interest in his services have grown in the last few months. He was linked with Aston Villa, but now it seems that he could continue his career in Italy. Juventus are keen, and it’s now been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MD) that Inter Milan consider him as a leading target to improve their defensive options for next season.

Atletico Madrid have already begun searching for Hermoso’s replacement, which is an indication that they don’t expect him to sign a new deal. Las Palmas’ Mika Marmol has been linked, while it’s also been reported that they would like to sign Barcelona veteran Inigo Martinez.