Fabrizio Romano calms Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe fears following Luis Enrique comments

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique instigated doubts about Kylian Mbappe’s future plans, as he claimed that the 24-year-old could change his mind over a probable summer exit.

In February, it was widely reported that Mbappe notified Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave PSG at the end of the season, when his contract expires – thus, opening the door for a move to Real Madrid, something that has been years in the making.

Despite Lucho’s comments, Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing that nothing has changed in Mbappe’s situation. Personal terms are still being worked out with Real Madrid, and it’s still heavily expected that he will end up in the Spanish capital this summer.

“We’ve seen some fans reacting, and getting the feeling that Mbappe has once again changed his mind about his future, and that he could now stay at PSG like he did in 2022, when he was also one step away from becoming a Real Madrid player.

“There is one crucial difference this time, however, as on that occasion Mbappe never communicated to PSG that he was going to leave the club. At that time, Mbappe decided to keep all his options open, but as I’ve reported multiple times, on this occasion it’s different as he has communicated his decision with the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as well as his teammates and other staff.

“Despite Enrique’s comments, I’m told that nothing has changed. From what I understand, Mbappe, nor anyone from his camp, has called PSG to inform them of a change of decision. There is no change there, and so PSG are continuing to work on their project for the future without Mbappe, while Mbappe keeps advancing negotiations with Real Madrid – no changes.”

It’s understandable that nerves are building among Real Madrid supporters, as it does seem like a similar situation to 2022. Still, it does seem that Mbappe will finally join in the summer, with an announcement expected to come in the next few weeks.