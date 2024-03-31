Chelsea willing to sell reported Real Madrid target amid Financial Fair Play struggles

Real Madrid are expected to enter the market for a new right-back in the next couple of years. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, his deputy, are both 32, and will not have many more seasons in their legs. There is no obvious successor at this stage, so it’s likely that one will be signed in 2025 or 2026.

In the last 12 months, Los Blancos have shown interest in Chelsea’s Reece James. The 24-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best right-backs in the world, although he has struggled with injuries for much of his career – and this is the case currently, as he has been absent since December with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea appear to have had enough of James’ injury woes, as it’s been reported by The Times (via Diario AS) that they are willing to sell him this summer. The Premier League giants need to make significant sales because of their ongoing Financial Fair Play struggles.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are alerted to this news. James would be a fantastic addition, but there will be serious concerns about his fitness, which could mean that they despite against a move.