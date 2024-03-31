Barcelona trio incur “blessing in disguise” suspensions during Las Palmas victory

Barcelona continued their impressive recent form with a slender 1-0 victory over 10-man Las Palmas on Saturday, but it was a match that saw three of their key players pick up one-match suspensions.

Robert Lewandowski, Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez were all on four La Liga yellow cards going into the match, and they were each cautioned by referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer, meaning that they will miss Barcelona’s next league match, which is against Cadiz in two weeks’ time.

However, this is a blessing in disguise for Barcelona and head coach Xavi Hernandez. That Cadiz fixture is sandwiched between the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, and MD note that this will allow the trio – especially Lewandowski and Cancelo, who will be nailed starters for both matches – extra rest ahead of the second leg in Montjuic.

It also ensures that Lewandowski, Cancelo and Martinez will be available for El Clasico, as they will have served their suspensions against Cadiz one week prior. All in all, it does seem like pretty good news that all three players will miss the match at the Nuevo Mirandilla – although Barcelona still need to ensure that they win without them.