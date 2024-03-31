Barcelona to discuss Inigo Martinez future in coming weeks amid Atletico Madrid exit talk

Barcelona brought in Inigo Martinez only last summer, on a free from Athletic Club, but did not register him until late in the transfer window, taking advantage of injury issues to leave him out prior to that. They only managed to do so for a single year though rather than for both of the seasons he is contracted to the club. That has fuelled exit talk for the Basque defender, with Atletico Madrid reportedly hoping to profit.

Reports on Friday noted that he could be a victim of Barcelona’s salary limit struggles, but that they were keen to ensure he was not hung out to dry by their financial issues, and would help him find a new club – it would also save them paying some of his wages in all likelihood.

🚨 Xavi will make Mikayil Faye's debut at Barça a reality. The coach intends to give him minutes to make him feel important at the club. @sport 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/wNNsyjQxow — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2024

Now Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing not to rule out Martinez being there next season. While there is a distinct possibility he could be on his way out this summer, the Blaugrana are yet to discuss the matter with Martinez’s representatives. Neither did he confirm that Atletico Madrid were interested in the 32-year-old.

🚨🇦🇷 Agustín Giay is one of Atlético Madrid’s potential signings this summer. They face competition from many clubs, with Lazio being the most interested. The player’s release clause is valued at $20m, but San Lorenzo would be willing to negotiate for $8/10m for a percentage of… pic.twitter.com/LEuYCv5eoP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 30, 2024

Certainly the exit of Martinez would save them his salary next season, but little more. He is believed to be earning around €8m before tax, but they would not earn a fee from his exit, beyond perhaps a minor contribution from any potential suitors. It appears only Pau Cubarsi is assured of his place in the middle of Barcelona’s defence next season, but Martinez is also perhaps the least likely to bring in a lucrative fee, beyond the salary savings.