Barcelona star to refuse summer exit amid strong interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia

Raphinha’s time at Barcelona has been rather peculiar. He’s never really had the chance to be an outright starter under Xavi Hernandez – Ousmane Dembele was preferred last season, and Lamine Yamal is now the top choice at right wing for this current campaign, despite only being 16 years of age.

Despite this, Raphinha continues to produce impressive numbers, especially underlying ones, and that continued on Saturday when he scored the only goal in Barcelona’s narrow victory over Las Palmas. Time and again, the Brazilian has come up big for the Catalan giants, although that won’t stop them from trying to sell him this summer.

Due to their ongoing financial woes, Barcelona need to make a number of significant sales this summer. Raphinha is top of the list to be moved on for multiple reasons – because he isn’t a nailed starter, and he has a high sell-on value. However, as per Sport, the 27-year-old has no intention of leaving.

Raphinha’s reluctance to leave Barcelona could cause them problems in the summer, as it may force them to consider departures that they would rather not. It will also disappoint clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, both of whom have shown significant interest in signing him.