Athletic Club Mallorca

Athletic Club without key player for Real Madrid showdown due to last minute injury problem

Athletic Club are aiming to secure a first victory at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2005 when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday evening, but their chances of an unlikely result have taken a significant blow in the build-up to the match in the Spanish capital.

Ernesto Valverde’s announced his squad on Saturday, with a notable exception. Nico Williams, who had played for Spain a few days prior at the Bernabeu during the friendly against Brazil, was absent, in which is a big blow for Los Leones.

Athletic would go on to announce that Williams is suffering with a muscular overload in his hamstrings, which is the reason for his unavailability against Real Madrid.

It does make complete sense for Valverde to take no chances with Williams, with one week to go until Athletic Club contest the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca. The 21-year-old should be back in fine for that, barring any setbacks.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Club Ernesto Valverde La Liga Nico Williams Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News