Athletic Club without key player for Real Madrid showdown due to last minute injury problem

Athletic Club are aiming to secure a first victory at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2005 when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday evening, but their chances of an unlikely result have taken a significant blow in the build-up to the match in the Spanish capital.

Ernesto Valverde’s announced his squad on Saturday, with a notable exception. Nico Williams, who had played for Spain a few days prior at the Bernabeu during the friendly against Brazil, was absent, in which is a big blow for Los Leones.

🗒 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗩𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 Ernesto Valverde cita a 2️⃣3️⃣ jugadores para el partido de mañana frente al @realmadrid en el Santiago Bernabéu. ℹ️ Información del viaje 👉 https://t.co/HSFNDiR9Bv#RealMadridAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Fbu8Sw6mfG — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) March 30, 2024

Athletic would go on to announce that Williams is suffering with a muscular overload in his hamstrings, which is the reason for his unavailability against Real Madrid.

It does make complete sense for Valverde to take no chances with Williams, with one week to go until Athletic Club contest the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca. The 21-year-old should be back in fine for that, barring any setbacks.