Almeria furious with officials as replayed show Osasuna goal should not have stood

Almeria came crashing back down to Earth on Saturday, as they lost 3-0 to Osasuna at the Poer Horse Stadium. Pepe Mel’s side got their first victory of the league season against Las Palmas two weeks ago, but they have now returned to that familiar feeling of defeat.

Los Rojillos scored twice in the opening 10 minutes to take the game away from Almeria, although there was some controversy about the second of those goals, scored by Ante Budimir. A slack back pass appeared to go out of play before being touched by Luis Maximiano, whose poor clearance led to the Croatian striker continuing his excellent form.

Mel questioned the decision when he spoke to the media after the match, and he was bemused that the VAR officials couldn’t see that the ball had gone out of play, as per Marca.

“The fourth official told us that there was no clear image. I was able to see the image and it must be that the TVs they have are from another galaxy, because they don’t see the same thing as us. If that’s not a clear picture, then let God come and see it. I don’t want to talk about it because it seems like an excuse, it doesn’t give us anything and it’s not worth it.”

It was another disappointing afternoon for Almeria, and the likelihood is that even if this goal did not stand, they would have gone on to lose anyway. Still, you can entirely understand their frustrations.