Xavi claims struggling Las Palmas win is the story of Barcelona’s season

Xavi Hernandez had a realistic assessment of Barcelona’s narrow 1-0 La Liga home win over Las Palmas.

La Blaugrana close the title gap to leaders Real Madrid overnight with Los Blancos in action against Athletic Club tomorrow.

The hosts struggled for fluency throughout the contest as Las Palmas looked happy to fight for a draw.

Alvaro Valles’ red card changed the tempo of the tie as Raphinha’s header eventually clinched victory for Xavi.

However, missed chances and an inability to break down a resolute opponent continue to be an issue for Barcelona in 2024, and Xavi admitted it was a tough watch from his place in the stands.

“The final result was very tight. The game turned in our favour after the expulsion of Valles”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s difficult for us to score in these type of matches, we suffer. It’s a summary of our season, we find it difficult to close out games.”

Barcelona now have an incoming 11-day break ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

That is followed by a crucial league run in with eight games left to play in the domestic campaign.