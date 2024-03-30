Xavi Hernandez is determined to ensure Barcelona still have a role to play in the ongoing La Liga title race with Real Madrid.

Ahead of their return to action against Las Palmas, following the March international break, the defending champions are in second spot in the table.

With nine games left to play for both sides, Los Blancos have an eight-point lead at the summit, ahead of hosting Athletic Club.

Xavi’s team head to Madrid on April 21 in an El Clasico tie that could decide the title with a month left of the season.

The challenge facing Barcelona is steep, and they will need Real Madrid to drop points elsewhere, but the outgoing La Blaugrana boss is confident the battle is not over.

“There are still two titles at stake for us this season and we want to continue playing well”, as per quotes from Marca.

“It’s a very important match (against Las Palmas) as we continue to fight for La Liga.

“We can still put pressure on Real Madrid and we can still fight for the league title.”

Barcelona are not in action next weekend, due to the Copa del Rey final, and a 11-day break is followed by their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.