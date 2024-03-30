Xabi Alonso favourite to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as manager of Real Madrid

On Friday, Xabi Alonso announced that he would be remaining as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen for next season. It comes amid strong interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, who had hoped to convince the Basque coach to become their respective manager in the summer.

Alonso’s decision had delighted Real Madrid officials. Los Blancos are very keen to have him as their manager in the future, and Relevo have reported that they see him as being the perfect successor to Carlo Ancelotti, who signed a contract extension until 2026 last December.

Florentino Perez holds Alonso – who was previously a youth coach at Real Madrid – in very high regard, and he could look to make a move in the summer of 2025, when it’s been reported that a release clause becomes active in his Leverkusen contract.

It’s little wonder that Real Madrid want Alonso, as he is undoubtedly one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment in terms of managers. Being 42, he could also remain on the bench for many, many years to come.