“We will make the decisions at the end of the season” – Carlo Ancelotti calm on futures of Real Madrid duo

Over the last few months, there has been so much speculation on the futures of Real Madrid veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Both players are out of contract at the end of this season, and given that they are both approaching the end of their respective careers, there are doubts about whether they will continue.

The latest information suggests that Kroos will continue for another year, while Modric’s situation is much less clear. Irrespectively, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is not too concerned about the subject right now, as he stated during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Athletic Club, as per Diario AS.

“Everyone’s talking about the next season… Except us. Luka is with us this season. The future of the individual and the club, we will make the decisions at the end of the season because we have time to do so. I don’t think anyone is interested in talking about his future now.

“The feeling I have is that I see Modric very well, ready to fight at the beginning of the season. We have the intention of finishing the season well. This month is very important and we are in an optimal position to bring out the best in ourselves.”

Modric does seem more likely to leave Real Madrid in the summer, especially because he has struggled for playing time and prominence so far this season. For now at least, no decision looks like being made.