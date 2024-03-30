La Liga

(WATCH) Rayo Majadahonda players walk off following racist abuse

Spanish football has witnessed another incident of crowd racism towards a player this weekend.

Following multiple high profile incidents involving Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, the subject of racism remains high on the agenda in La Liga.

However, the latest concerning episode occurred further down the league pyramid, in the Spanish third tier.

Rayo Majadahonda goal keeper Sheikh Sarr clashed with a home supporter in their league tie away at Sestao.

The allegation focuses on repeated racist abuse directed towards Sarr during the game and the keeper was sent off after entering the crowd to remonstrate with a fan.

Following a lengthy delay to the match from the officials, the away side confirmed they would not return to the pitch, in a protest against the racist incident towards Sarr.

The RFEF are expected to launch  an immediate investigation into the matter, with a rescheduled game a possible option, despite Rayo Majadahonda losing 2-1 after 86 minutes of action.

Images via Twitter/X

Posted by

Tags Rayo Majadahonda Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News