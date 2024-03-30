Real Madrid keeping tabs on former La Masia star with €60m release clause – report

Real Madrid are continuing their pursuit of crafting another superteam, following on from the Galactico project in the 2000s. Kylian Mbappe, Alphonso Davies and Endrick Felipe all look set to join the project this summer, and other deals are being considered for the future too.

According to the Daily Mail (via Estadio Deportivo), one player that Real Madrid are keeping an eye on is Dani Olmo. The 25-year-old recently impressed for RB Leipzig during their Champions League knockout tie against Los Blancos, and it appears that club officials have taken notice of the Spanish international.

Olmo is a former member of the La Masia academy, which he left in 2015 to join Dinamo Zagreb, before heading to Leipzig five years later. The report notes that Olmo has a €60m release in his contract at the Bundesliga side.

Olmo would be an excellent midfield addition for Real Madrid, and he would certainly make them even stronger.