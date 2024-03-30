Real Betis planning to re-ignite interest in Leicester City star ahead of summer transfer window

Real Betis are expected to have a busy summer, with a number of outgoings looking increasingly likely. In terms of strikers, the likelihood is that Borja Iglesias and Willian Jose will leave, which would mean that Cedric Bakambu and Chimy Avila are Manuel Pellegrini’s options for next season.

This isn’t enough for sporting director Manu Fajardo, who is keen for another striker to join in the summer. A clear favourite has emerged, that being Leicester City’s Patson Daka. The Zambian international was wanted in January, but a deal did not work out, which led Betis to pursue Bakambu and Avila instead.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Daka is liked a lot at Betis, and they believe that a deal is very possible this summer because of his decreasing squad status at the English Championship side. In recent weeks, Daka has struggled to play many minutes, which suggests that he will be available for transfer.

Real Betis will hope that this also drives down Daka’s price, as they aim to secure a financially-suitable deal.