Raphinha seals battling Barcelona win over Las Palmas

Barcelona have closed the La Liga title gap behind Real Madrid with a late 1-0 win at home to Las Palmas.

La Blaugrana looked set to battle on and potentially be frustrated before Raphinha’s header eventually tipped the balance of the contest.

The space between Barcelona and league leaders Real Madrid is now down to five points overnight with Los Blancos in action tomorrow.

Raphinha was at the centre of the contest for Barcelona, as the Brazilian winger saw a first half goal ruled out for offside by VAR, before being clattered by Las Palmas keeper Alvaro Valles.

Valles was dismissed and Las Palmas prepared to dig in for a draw after the restart.

However, substitute Joao Felix added some much needed spark to Barcelona, as his superb cross was powered home by Raphinha.

Barcelona are not in action next weekend, due to the Copa del Rey final, and a 11-day break is followed by their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Images via Getty Images