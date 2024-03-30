Michel Sanchez issues Girona rallying cry ahead of run-in – “If we’re ourselves, we’ll be in the Champions League

9 games. That’s what stands between Girona and playing in next season’s Champions League. Ahead of their first match post-international break, against Real Betis at Montilivi, their quest for immortality begins now.

At this stage, the Catalans are nine points clear of Atletico Madrid, who currently sit in fifth place in the La Liga table. It’s been a tough second half of the season so far, with poor results having crept in, but they are still in an excellent position to finish inside the top four.

Ahead of the match against Betis, Girona head coach Michel Sanchez has issued a rallying cry to his players, as per Relevo. He knows that their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are entirely in their hands.

“If we’re ourselves in these last few games, we’ll end up in the Champions League. We can even finish top of the table. It’s all up to you (the players). It’s up to us, or the train is going to get away.”

The international break will have allowed Girona to reset and regroup ahead of the run-in, and they can make their intentions clear against Betis on Sunday.