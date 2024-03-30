Luis Enrique claims Kylian Mbappe’s PSG exit is not 100% confirmed

Kylian Mbappe’s expected departure from Paris Saint-Germain could make another twist in 2024.

The France captain is out of contract in Paris at the end of the current campaign and he previously rejected an option to extend it.

Mbappe’s deal included a clause to increase it to 2025 but the striker wants to move on and complete a likely switch to Real Madrid.

An agreement to join Los Blancos is heavily rumoured to be edging closer with the final details yet to be confirmed.

However, despite the growing sense of inevitability over Mbappe landing in Madrid, PSG head coach Luis Enrique is still holding out hope.

The Spanish boss claimed a dominant end to the season could persuade Mbappe to have a change of heart over his plans.

“I still hope Kylian changes his mind. Let’s imagine we win all four titles this season and Kylian changes his decision at the last moment.”, as per reports from Amazon Prime, via Goal.com.

“What if he decides his place is here in Paris. Why not? We’ll see.”

PSG are cruising on towards retaining their Ligue 1 title this season ahead of facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals next month.