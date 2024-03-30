Saturday’s La Liga action featured a host of sides battling relegation as Sergio Ramos enjoyed a special birthday back in Madrid.

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla continued their push into mid table this season as they secured a 1-0 win away at Getafe.

The Andalucians picked up just their second victory in six league games as they look to avoid any lingering possibilities over a relegation scrap.

Ramos was front row and centre for the visitors as he nodded home inside the first three minutes to celebrate his 38th birthday.

Sergio Ramos opens the scoring ⚽ The now 38-year-old defender nets on his birthday to make it 1-0 to Sevilla 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EWwCLwfmeF — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 30, 2024

The veteran defender was then controversially denied a second goal before the break as VAR ruled against him for offside.

The hosts never really threatened a revival after the restart as they sit seven points above Sevilla in the table.

Almeria 0-3 Osasuna

Almeria have already avoided the unwanted record of failing to win a La Liga game this season but they are nailed on for relegation.

The hosts were blown away by Osasuna early on in this clash with two goals inside the opening ten minutes from Jose Manuel Arnaiz and Ante Budimir.

That rapid start set the tempo for the contest, and Almeria were simply unable to recover from the setback, as Iker Munoz stabbed home a third after the break

Valencia 0-0 Mallorca

Mallorca face their biggest game in over two decades next weekend as they take on Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final.

After qualifying for their first final since winning the Copa del Rey back in 2003 the club now have possible back door route to European qualification.

❤️ 𝟔 𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥. Sevilla en el horizonte. pic.twitter.com/fnw9KHxwN6 — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) March 30, 2024

They have probably already done enough to seal top flight safety and they warmed up for the final with a 0-0 tie at Valencia.

Valencia were bizarrely denied a first half penalty by VAR and Mallorca keeper Dominik Greif made three superb stops after the restart to take a point back to Palma.

Images via Getty Images