“I’ve always wanted to see him on the pitch of San Mames” – Athletic Club signing’s father delighted at move

It’s only March, but Athletic Club have already secured their first signing for next season, that being Alvaro Djalo. The 24-year-old winger, who grew up in Bilbao, has agreed a deal to join in the summer from Portuguese side Braga.

For Djalo’s father, it is a very proud moment. He revealed that it was always his dream to see his son join Athletic, and that has now become a reality, as per Relevo.

“There is a lot of emotion. I’ve always wanted to see him down there, on the pitch of San Mames. I liked it a lot that he has signed, everyone is delighted with it. He’s a hard-working kid and we’re going to keep going.”

Djalo has already played, and scored, at San Mames, having done so for the Basque national team during their recent friendly with Uruguay. Athletic Club will hope he can do the same for them for many years to come.