“He’s back” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms major boost for Real Madrid ahead of Athletic Club test

Real Madrid kick off their season run-in on Sunday evening, when they host Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu in a clash which sees 1st take on 4th in the La Liga table.

The big news ahead of this one is that Real Madrid are able to count on Eder Militao for the first time since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament back in August – coincidentally, against the same opposition at San Mames. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference, as per Diario AS.

“The team is fine. The internationalists have recovered well. We had a small problem with Camavinga, but today he trained normally. We have a good feeling for tomorrow’s game. Militao is back tomorrow, which is the most important news. He’s not 100%, because he still needs to play football, but he’s fine with the injury. That’s very good news for us.”

Ancelotti confirmed that a slow approach will be adopted in regards to Militao’s playing time.

“We have to take it game by game. It may be that tomorrow I will give him minutes, and we have time until the 9th to improve his condition. His knee is fine, he just needs football, getting used to playing on the big pitch again and with his teammates. He’s recovered very well.”

Ancelotti also answered speculation on whether Militao could start against Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

“Militao, maybe not, maybe yes. I’m not saying it’s 50%, it could be 70% no, and 30% yes, but Militao is very important. He helps us with a lot of things. It’s not completely out of the question. If he’s not there, there aren’t many options. If he is ruled out, Nacho or Tchouameni will play.”

It is delightful news for Real Madrid that Militao is back. For Ancelotti, it also gives him another centre-back option, which is desperately needed consider that Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez have been his only natural candidates to choose from over the last three months.