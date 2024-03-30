“He recovers quickly” – Real Sociedad offered hope of having star player back for season run-in

Earlier this week, Real Sociedad revealed that Brais Mendez suffered a metatarsal injury during training. Surgery was required for the midfielder, and he is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks, which would all-but end his chances of being involved again this season.

It is a bitter blow for La Real, whose 2024 has been somewhat disastrous so far. They need to start picking up form if they are to secure European qualification for next season, but having Mendez unavailable certainly hinders that.

Despite all of this, head coach Imanol Alguacil, speaking to the media on Saturday (via MD), has teased that Mendez could be back before the season comes to a close.

“We’re going to see if he recovers or not. Brais, due to genetics and the way he is, recovers quickly. I don’t rule it out. He’s doing his part now to get back as soon as possible. As he was injured, he underwent surgery to get back to work as soon as possible. It’s difficult to have all 25 players in perfect optimal condition. If there are no surprises or relapses, there will be many of us who will be in a good moment to face the last games.”

Mendez’s injury recovery will be one to keep an eye on. Real Sociedad will certainly hope that he recovers as quickly as he did earlier in the season, when he returned after a broken arm several weeks ahead of schedule.