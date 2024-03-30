Mason Greenwood’s transfer future will be decided by Manchester United alone according to Getafe boss Jose Bordalas.

Greenwood’s goal scoring form has impressed in his spell on loan at Getafe this season and he is open to extending his time in La Liga into the 2024/25 campaign.

Premier League giants United are open to selling the 22-year-old, with his current contract ending in 2025, and they will listen to offers, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus monitoring the situation.

Conflicting reports over what United would demand in terms of a transfer fee vary from between €40m to €58m and Getafe cannot afford either price.

Bordalas knows the club’s best chance of retaining Greenwood is via another loan but the Spanish coach admitted he is unaware of United’s intentions.

“In the end, Manchester United will decide. The player’s intentions regarding his future will also count”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“But, I can’t say anything on what will happen. However, we are happy with his behaviour and performance.”

Greenwood has already netted six league goals for Getafe, and eight in all competitions, with his previous season high with United standing at 10 in the Premier League, and 17 overall back in 2019/20.