Former Bayern Munich star pushing Alphonso Davies to join Real Madrid

Alphonso Davies appears set on a move to Real Madrid, having turned down multiple offers from Bayern Munich to sign a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of next season, so it’s likely that he will be on the market this summer at a reduced price.

Los Blancos are firm favourites to sign Davies, who would be their new first-choice left-back if he does join. Personal terms have already been agreed, meaning that a fee agreement with Bayern is all that remains before the operation is completed.

Real Madrid have been following Davies for some time, and one of the current players has been encouraging him to swap Bavaria for Madrid, as per Relevo. That is David Alaba, who was previously on the books at Bayern before he made the move to the Spanish capital in 2021. The Austrian has been raving about Los Blancos “for months and months”, as he takes time to speak with Davies amid his ongoing recovery from an ACL tear.

Davies would be an exceptional signing for Real Madrid, and it does look very likely that he will be joining this summer. However, a fee does still need to be agreed with Bayern, so it’s not a foregone conclusion yet.