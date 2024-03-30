Carlo Ancelotti dismisses Vinicius Junior exit rumours at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has rejected rumours of Vinicius Junior leaving the club this summer.

The Brazilian international continues to be the focus of major media attention in Spain as part of his ongoing push to eradicate racism from football.

Vinicius Jr has been targeted by racist abuse on multiple occasions over the last two seasons including in stadium chanting and social media trolls.

In response, the forward has led a crusade to bring the problem to greater public notice, and a potential resolution, but the abuse has continued.

Brazil’s 2-2 midweek friendly draw in Madrid saw the issue revived once more, with Vinicius Jr involved in sideline altercation with several La Roja players.

Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius Jr’s tearful press conference prior to the Spain game and the speculation over racism pushing him to leave the club.

“For Vinicius it’s obvious that (battling against racism) is a very important issue. He takes it very seriously and that’s what we all have to do, take it very seriously”, as per quotes from Diario Sport.

“I don’t worry about Vinicius leaving. The thing that worries me a lot is that he can’t play tomorrow. That’s what worries me.”

Vincius Jr will be absent from Ancelotti’s squad for the weekend home clash with Athletic Club, as he serves a one game ban, after picking up his fifth La Liga yellow card before the international break.