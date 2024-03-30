Barcelona

Barcelona prepare transfer bid for midfield star if Everton suffer Premier League relegation

Barcelona will move for Everton star Amadou Onana if the club are relegated from the Premier League in 2024.

The Toffees are in the middle of a battle for survival again this season and they could face another points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

If Everton are relegated, it would end their unbroken record as a Premier League club, and raise the potential of sales ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Barcelona have been linked with Belgium international Onana for almost 12 months as part of their plan to bolster the midfield with a new profile of player.

However, the deal is rumoured to be deadlocked over Everton’s demand for a minimum of €60m to consider a deal, and Barcelona only willing to offer €45m.

As per the latest update from Football Insider, Onana being sold is ‘inevitable’, if Everton are relegated, and that could bring their asking price down to around €55m.

Barcelona would still push for a lower fee and they will face competition from Arsenal and Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old.

Posted by

Tags Amadou Onana everton Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News