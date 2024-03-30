Barcelona will move for Everton star Amadou Onana if the club are relegated from the Premier League in 2024.

The Toffees are in the middle of a battle for survival again this season and they could face another points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

If Everton are relegated, it would end their unbroken record as a Premier League club, and raise the potential of sales ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Barcelona have been linked with Belgium international Onana for almost 12 months as part of their plan to bolster the midfield with a new profile of player.

However, the deal is rumoured to be deadlocked over Everton’s demand for a minimum of €60m to consider a deal, and Barcelona only willing to offer €45m.

As per the latest update from Football Insider, Onana being sold is ‘inevitable’, if Everton are relegated, and that could bring their asking price down to around €55m.

Barcelona would still push for a lower fee and they will face competition from Arsenal and Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old.