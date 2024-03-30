Barcelona consider sale of Manchester United target this summer – but with buyback clause included

Barcelona are facing a serious dilemma in the build-up to this summer’s transfer window: what to do with Mikayil Faye. The 19-year-old made his senior international debut for Senegal during the recent international break, which has seen his star grow even brighter.

Faye is valued very highly within Barcelona, but so far, he has yet to make his stamp on the first team. This is largely due to the fact that Xavi Hernandez already has an abundance of centre-backs at his disposal, including Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez – it’s also worth noting that Eric Garcia is set to return, too.

If Faye is unable to break into the first team ahead of next season, Sport say that Barcelona will seriously consider selling him while his value is high. Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen have scouted the youngster in recent weeks, so a significant offer can be brought in, which is necessary due to their ongoing financial woes.

If Faye does leave Barcelona on a permanent basis this summer, Barcelona would like to include a buyback option, so that they can still control his future. This could end up being a best of both worlds outcome for all involved.