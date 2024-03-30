Barcelona at risk of missing out on dream transfer target as contract talks get underway

Left wing has become something of a problem position for Barcelona over the last few years. There is a distinct lack of natural options there, especially compared to the opposite flank, where there is Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Joao Felix can operated there this season, as has Raphinha and Ferran Torres to a lesser extent. Barcelona would dearly love to sign a big name to hold down the position for many years to come, and they have set their sights on Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who they consider as a dream signing.

Kvaratskhelia is unachievable this summer at least due to Barcelona’s ongoing financial woes, and he’s now moving closer to staying at Napoli anyway, with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport) reporting that the Georgian’s entourage are in talks over a new contract.

It looks like being back to the drawing board for Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether they do look to sign a new left winger this summer – what’s more likely is that another deal for Felix is reached with Atletico Madrid.