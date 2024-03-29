Xavi Hernandez confirms Barcelona will be without key player for Las Palmas clash

Barcelona kick off their season run-in on Saturday, when they host Las Palmas at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. A victory would keep their slim hopes of winning La Liga alive, and the Catalan giants aren’t giving up in their attempts to retain the title they won in 2022-23.

Despite Las Palmas going into the match in poor form, having failed to win any of their last five matches, it’s still been a very good season for the Gran Canaria-based side. Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez expects a very tough test this weekend, as he said during his press conference (via MD).

“In front of us, we will have an opponent who plays very good football, players who are very technically gifted and who resemble what we are looking for. Pimienta works very well and they come to show, with a lot to win and little to lose.”

Xavi also confirmed reports from MD that Andreas Christensen won’t be risked against Las Palmas, but he is counting on Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde.

“They’re all fine except Andreas, who is still suffering from discomfort. Ter Stegen was a scare. Kounde and Araujo are fine.”

It makes sense for Barcelona not to risk Christensen, as he’s likely to be their starting pivot for that first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, provided that he is fit. It gives an opportunity for Oriol Romeu to earn a rare start, or it could be Ilkay Gundogan that operates in a deeper role.