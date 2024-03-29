Sevilla and Real Betis offered chance to sign Brazil international striker – but deal would come with big problem

Sevilla will almost certainly be on the lookout for a new striker this summer, with Youssef En-Nesyri expected to leave the club 12 months before his contract expires. They have been offered a replacement, that being Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa – also known as Gabigol.

Gabigol has been in prolific form for Flamengo over the last few years, and his agent is keen to secure a return to Europe. As per ABC (via Estadio Deportivo), he has offered Gabigol to Sevilla, as well as Real Betis, having visited Seville earlier this week.

The problem for either club is that Gabigo is unable to play until next April (2025). This is because a two-year ban was recently handed down to the 27-year-old after it was reported that he “attempted to deceive the Brazilian Football Federation’s anti-doping control.

This is a massive stumbling block, and it surely means that neither Sevilla nor Real Betis will look to sign Barbosa this summer.